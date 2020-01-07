Water main break map
Source: Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office

The City of Swartz Creek and Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office have issued a boil order after a water main break caused a brief loss of water pressure in parts of Gaines Township, Clayton Township and the City of Swartz Creek.

The city said that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. They said that bacteria are generally not harmful and area common throughout our environment.

Residents in the affected areas are being asked to boil all water before using or consuming it. Boiling helps kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Measures are currently being taken to correct the situation, according to city officials.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.