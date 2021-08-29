A Twining man has been arrested for leaving a threatening voicemail for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency.
State Police got reports on Aug. 27 at 12:00 p.m. about a voicemail left with the governor’s constituent services, where the suspect stated he was unhappy with Whitmer regarding COVID-19 and other issues. After outlining his complaints, the suspect indicated he planned to load his guns, drive to the state capitol, and kill anyone he could find within the unemployment insurance agency office.
The suspect continued, saying that the state would either get him the money he felt he was owed, or he would travel to Lansing and “start shooting”.
Once the message was completed, the suspect left a second message, identifying himself and indicated he would shoot and kill anyone he could find in the state’s unemployment insurance agency, and then himself.
The Arenac County Prosecutor authorized an arrest warrant for making a terrorist threat, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Troopers from the State Police were able to locate the 57-year-old suspect and arrested him without incident. The suspect is currently lodged at the Arenac County Jail and awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.