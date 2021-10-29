Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

State police say an Alger man died when his truck collided with a tractor trailer in Ogemaw County.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, troopers were sent to Greenwood Road near First Street for a traffic crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1997 Chevrolet pickup crossed the centerline and collided with a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The driver of the truck, Randal Knuth, 58, died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Police say it appears neither speed nor impairment played roles in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

