State police say an Alger man died when his truck collided with a tractor trailer in Ogemaw County.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, troopers were sent to Greenwood Road near First Street for a traffic crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1997 Chevrolet pickup crossed the centerline and collided with a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
The driver of the truck, Randal Knuth, 58, died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
Police say it appears neither speed nor impairment played roles in the crash.
