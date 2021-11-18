An Arenac County man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison on charges of using a minor to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct, according to Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division.
Paul Botimer, 59, from Au Gres was sentenced on Nov. 17 after pleading guilty to taking sexually explicit photographs of a two-year-old child in his care and saving those images to several electronic devices, according to the Department of Justice. He also pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual contact with that child and for searching for child pornography on the internet and downloading sexually explicit images of children, sharing some of those images on a peer-to-peer network.
“Botimer is a child predator, and his conduct was reprehensible, “Acting US Attorney Mohsin said. “Today’s lengthy sentence ensures Botimer will no longer be a threat to young children. I commend the agents and prosecutors who worked on this case and hope that this 28-year sentence helps bring some closure to the victim and victim’s family.”
