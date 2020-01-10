An Arenac County man couldn’t believe his eyes when he won $500,000 from playing Michigan Lottery’s Holiday Sparkle instant game.
The 37-year-old man bought his ticket at the Rich gas station, located at 320 South Main Street in Standish.
“I bought two Holiday Sparkle tickets, but never really imagined I would win big,” said the player. “I scratched the $500,000 winner first and thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. I looked it over a bunch of times, but I’m still in shock about it really. Once I deposit the check, it’ll finally feel real.”
The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, plans to pay off his bills and save the rest of his winnings.
