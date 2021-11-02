The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed the American Legion in Standish Monday night.
The suspect is accused of taking cash from the building. He is described as about 5 foot 9, muscular build, and he left the building on foot.
If residents have any information, they can message the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
