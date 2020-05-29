Arenac County has announced that the staff members surveying flood damage have visited over 500 residential locations.
The county is reminding residents to take the flood damage survey found here through FEMA.
They say the data is needed to request funding and designate damage locations, but is not a guarantee for financial relief.
Arenac County Flood Damage victims can request assistance in residential cleanup by calling 211 and requesting crisis cleanup.
