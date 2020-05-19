Arenac County has declared a state of emergency after the area was ravaged by floods.
Heavy rainfall across the area wiped out several roads and caused some residents to be stranded in their homes.
The Arenac County Sheriff's Department said it has evacuated close to 40 residents with AuGres Police and Fire. Area residents looking for temporary shelter should go to the fire barn.
County commissioners are asking the state to also declare a state of emergency, the sheriff's office said.
This story will be updated once we learn more.
