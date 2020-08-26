It has been just over three months since the great storm that caused the dams to break causing mass flooding in Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties.
But the storms first hit Arenac County just before.
M-13 flooded, and several roadways were destroyed.
Word is that M-65 may not fully reopen for a year.
But another big concern was the crop damage that was done. It’s forced area farmers like Devin Huber to replant thousands of acres.
“We probably had 400 acres,” Huber said. “I know a couple of other neighbors they were about four or 500 hundred acres. One neighbor had 200 acres that is completely barren. It is just preventing a plant right now. A few other fields like that too.”
Huber considers himself lucky having to replant only 400 of his 2000 acres.
He says the weather since the storm has helped.
“Just after those rains, we got a dry spell,” he said. “So, we could plant a lot in a hurry. And it was long days and that and I was planting some 16 hours, but we got it all in.”
In May, Huber was forecasting a loss come harvest time, but right now he feels he could end up in the black.
“We got everything in pretty well,” he said. “As far as our farm so we should make some money but with farming the way it is now and crop prices the way they are, we will be happy to break even.”
This latest storm today was a remind of what happened in May. And he is concerned about this weekend and potentially a wet fall.
“Today we got an inch of rain and they are predicting an inch of rain on Friday,” Huber said. “So, if we get to wet going into harvest then we have to mud everything out and make it a challenge getting the crop bottled now.”
