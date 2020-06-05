An enforcement officer with the Arenac County Friend of the Court was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the circuit trial court was made aware that the employee posted a statement on social media that they called unacceptable by any standard and beyond inappropriate.
According to the court, the post was made on June 3.
Richard E. Vollbach, the chief judge for the 23rd Circuit Trial Court, told TV5 that the court does not tolerate discrimination or racism and will not accept it from their staff.
“Given the employee’s tenure with the FOC, we are shocked and disappointed to learn about the post,” said Vollbach.
Vollbach also said the individual removed the post and issued an apology, but said that does not mitigate the damage that was done.
Vollbach also told TV5 that because the employee is a member of a collective bargaining unit, the court will continue further inquiry and examine possible disciplinary options in accordance with the individual’s contract provisions and the union.
The officer remains on administrative leave as of June 5, according to the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.