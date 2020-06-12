The Arenac County Funds Committee of the Bay Area Community Foundation has granted $10,000 to support flood relief efforts in Arenac County.
Torrential rains caused flooding in Arenac County on May 19.
Au Gres, located in Arenac County, recorded the state’s highest rainfall total with 8.1 inches falling within 48 hours. Sterling recorded 7.2 inches during that time.
Those affected by the floods are encouraged to call 211 to be connected with resources to help with disaster recovery, food, housing or any other needs. You can call 211 on your phone or text your zip code to TXT 211.
“Neighbors helping neighbors, it’s what Arenac Community Funds is all about,” said Tara Binder, Arenac County Community Funds Committee chair. “The rain and subsequent flooding has been devastating to our community and we wanted to help.”
Donations to support the fund can be made online here.
