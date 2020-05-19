The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department is telling residents who live downstream from Forest Lake, along the Rifle River, they may want to evacuate.
The department posted that they’re hearing the dam may be compromised.
Deputies are doing to door-to-door evacuations.
Arenac County 911 is also reporting that the US-23 connector (exit 188) is closed by MDOT from I-75 to US-23.
