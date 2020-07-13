The Arenac County Sheriff says his department does not have the manpower to respond to mask violations from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new executive order.
Beginning today, Michigan residents are being required to wear a mask indoor at public places. If you don’t, you could be fined up to $500, but Sheriff Mosciski said his department can’t police it.
In a post on Facebook, he said:
Our residency doubles in the summer, and our call volume triples. Our Deputies often run call to call most of their shift. Any spare time is reserved for follow up, and traffic enforcement which is badly needed with the 65 bridge and US 23 bridge being out. We do not have the manpower to respond to mask violations. If you would like to report a mask violation, you can call 1 855 713 3219 MIOSHA, or the Attorney General. We will however respond to complaints of persons who are causing a scene or refusing to leave a private business. Please keep in mind, that these are trying times, but long after the virus, we will still be neighbors, be kind to each other! Most of all, I ask for your patience with each other. This is a great community and I will continue to work with you every step of the way.
