Arenac and Gladwin counties have announced its first COVID-19 deaths.
The Central Michigan District Health Department made the announcement on Monday, April 20.
The Gladwin County individual was an elderly woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin on April 14 and died over the weekend, the health department said.
The Arenac County resident was a middle-aged woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw on April 14 and died on Sunday, April 19, the health department said.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Steve Hall, health officer at CMDHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”
