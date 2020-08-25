Aretha Franklin memorial highway sign unveiled

Michigan officially unveiled a sign on a portion of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit to honor the late Aretha Franklin on Monday, Aug. 24.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined local leaders and representatives from across the state at the unveiling of the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign.
House Bill 4060, sponsored by Representative Leslie Love, dedicates a portion of M-10 between Livernois and I-94 to honor longtime Detroit resident and singer Aretha Franklin.
A dedication ceremony was held Monday in Detroit. Aretha Franklin, known as “The Queen of Soul,” died in 2018 at the age of 76.
