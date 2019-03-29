After a number of homes and businesses were burglarized in Argentine Township and surrounding communities, police began offering free assessments to determine how secure your property is.
“We show them ways that they can improve their security,” said Scott Conner, a patrol officer for the Argentine Township Police Department.
When the weather heats up, so does the crime in Mid-Michigan according to Ofc. Conner.
That’s why his police department is taking special measures to help reduce the risks for residents.
“Will go in and see if you have security cameras, if you’re locking your doors,” Conner said. “If you installed deadbolts.”
In Argentine Township, the police said they will provide a free assessment or security report for local business and homes.
But he is offering free advice for anyone that wants to secure their property.
“Make sure your shrubbery is trimmed down to 3 feet and trees up to 6 feet,” Conner said. “Just so you have a clear site line. That’s for police that drive-by. And for people that drive by that might be able to see something and call police.”
Det. Sgt. Doug Fulton said most crimes are all about unscrupulous people getting the opportunity to carry them out.
“People are leaving their cars unlocked,” Fulton said. “Leaving keys in their vehicles. Leaving guns, valuables, cash, lab tops, there a ton of things that you wouldn’t think people are leaving their cars, but they do.”
With many people leaving their homes for spring break and more foot traffic, Conner said this time of year they are seeing a lot of break-ins and larceny.
So don’t leave anything in your cars.
He said to be on the lookout for suspicious individuals.
“They’ll steal change,” Conner said. “Steal quarters, also steal cigarettes. Anything I can get easily they’ll just open the door and take.”
Officers from Argentine Township Police said the most important thing you can do to keep your neighborhood safe is if you see something to say something.
