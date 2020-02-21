Argentine Township Police are warning residents of a social security phone scam.
The scammer will claim they are with the Social Security Administration and that your social security number has been compromised.
They will tell you to meet a Genesee County Deputy at Walmart and buy gift cards to get a new social security number.
The scammers are using the names of Genesee County deputies, according to Argentine Township Police.
Officers said the social security administration and IRS will never call for your information.
