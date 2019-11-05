Argentine Township Supervisor Brian Saad is urging residents to get their boats out of Lobdell Lake after the dam experienced a problem.
Saad said he was informed of the problem with the Lobdell Lake Dam early Saturday morning.
A gear broke on the mechanism that turns the drive screw, which makes the dam rise up and down, Saad said.
Because of the issue, the lake is dropping three to six inches a day, Saad said.
He is urging residents to get their boats out of the water and he is asking neighbors to help each other out.
The dam belongs to the Genesee County Road Commission and is located on Silver Lake Road, west of Seymour Road.
Saad said the road commission could have the dam fixed as early as Tuesday, Nov. 5 or Wednesday, Nov. 6.
