A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a bar in Roseville.
Police were called to the bar early Sunday morning for reports of a shooting in the bathroom.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man in the bathroom with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police say the alleged gunman was being held at gunpoint by another bar patron.
Witnesses said the victim and suspect had been arguing in the bathroom before shots were fired.
Their identities have not yet been released.
