A 7-year-old boy’s life was upended by illness.
He went to the doctor about a pain in his leg and left with a life-altering diagnosis.
Jacob 'Jakey' Shufelt is on chemotherapy. The Millington second grader was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two weeks ago.
"He's gone out of the house twice since then,” said Jakey’s dad, Andy Shufelt. “He couldn't walk for the first week and a half. He went for a walk down the street two days ago."
His mom Jenny Shufelt said, "He just keeps saying he wants to go back to school and see his friends."
It all started when Jakey said his arm hurt, his parents took him to the doctor thinking it could be a dislocated shoulder. After the visit the pain spread to his legs.
"He was unable to bare weight or walk at all," Jenny said. “We knew it was more than just a fractured arm. [We] didn't know if it was some kind of bone disease. [We] didn't expect to hear the diagnosis of leukemia."
Jakey's back home now but had to return to the hospital for his first round of chemo a few days ago.
"He was sick all weekend, it was very rough," Jenny said. “He's a strong little guy. A strong little boy that's taking it in stride the best he can do."
As you can imagine, the medical expenses are very high for Jakey's family.
If you'd like to help you can do it by coming to the Willow Springs Country Club in Vassar on Friday, they're going to be holding a fundraiser for the family.
There will also be a spaghetti dinner benefit in late October.
You can also donate to their GoFundMe page.
