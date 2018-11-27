He’s considered armed and dangerous, and he’s on the run.
Police are asking for your help tracking down 20-year-old Daquantae Lamar Johnson.
He’s 5’6” and weighs around 150 pounds.
Johnson is wanted for felony warrants for assault on a police officer, resisting and obstructing police, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He's believed to be in the Genesee County area.
If you have information leading to his arrest, it could land you a cash reward up to $1,000.
If you know anything, do not approach him. Call 1-800-422-JAIL. Or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 mobile app.
