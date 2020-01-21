He’s considered armed and dangerous, and there’s a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is asking for help tracking down Deland Dashun Crockett, 28.
Crockett is 5’11” and weighs about 150 pounds.
He’s wanted on felony warrants for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Officials say they believe he may have cut off his dreadlocks.
If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL, or use the P3 mobile app.
