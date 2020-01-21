He’s considered armed and dangerous and has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. Now Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to help track down Dontwaye Dequan Williams.
Williams, 26, is wanted on felony warrants for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is 6’ and weighs around 190 pounds.
A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
