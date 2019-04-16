He’s considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking for your help tracking him down.
A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered to help track down Eric Duane Miller.
Crime Stoppers said he is wanted on felony warrants for first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Miller, 48, is 6’ tall, weighs around 185 pounds and is believed to be in the Genesee County area.
Do not approach him, but if you have information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
