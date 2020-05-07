Counter-protesters armed with guns stood in front of Michigan’s capitol on Wednesday.
They said they were there to protect lawmakers from other protesters and escort them inside the capitol to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.
"We're here because we watched our state representatives that we elected and elevated to a level to come and make laws for us feeling intimidated by the crowds around here,” said Mike Lynn. “The white supremacy was out here, so we figured we wanted to so something about that to make them feel safe."
Michigan’s government is currently embroiled in a power struggle.
A group of legislators is suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for extending an executive order to keep businesses closed.
The legislature did not approve the emergency declaration extension.
The state’s attorney general said the governor doesn’t need the legislature’s approval to extend her order.
Michigan has seen more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus with 4,250 deaths.
President Donald Trump has feuded publicly with Whitmer throughout the pandemic after she criticized the federal government’s response.
