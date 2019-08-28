Police officers are looking for whoever is responsible for an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:23 p.m. someone walked into Brissette’s 6 Twelve Party store on N Henry Street in Bay City, pulled out a knife and demanded money, Bay City Public Safety officers said.
The suspect ran from the store with an unknown amount of money and is still on the loose, officers said.
The suspect is a man with average build, 20 to 30 years old and about 5-foot 10-inches tall.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 911 or public safety at (989) 894-0161.
