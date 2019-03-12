The Army Corps of Engineers announced its proposal that included $75.3 million for continued construction of a second freighter-sized lock at the Soo Locks.
The announcement was made on March 12 as the department proposed its 2020 fiscal budget.
“This is incredible news for Michigan. The Soo Locks are vital to shipping on the Great Lakes and the American economy. Since Congressman Bergman, Congressman Mitchell and myself talked to President Trump about the Soo Locks last April, there has been more progress on building a new Lock than there has been in decades. This new funding will create jobs and benefit our entire state,” Congressman John Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar, along with Congressmen Jack Bergman and Paul Mitchell, personally advocated for the Soo Locks when they met with President Donald Trump last April.
"Construction of a new Poe-sized Lock in the Soo has been a failed endeavor by politicians for decades, but that is no longer the case. Recently, I led a letter with Congressmen John Moolenaar and Paul Mitchell to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requesting the inclusion of Soo Locks construction funding in the President's Fiscal Year 2020 budget. I'm thankful President Trump has followed through on his promise to build a new lock and included a request of $75.3 million to continue Lock construction in Fiscal year 20," Congressman Bergman said. "The work doesn’t end here. I will continue working with my colleagues in the House and Senate, the Trump Administration, and the Army Corps of Engineers to keep the momentum going on construction of the new Lock."
“Seeing further funding for upgrades to the Soo Locks included in the Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed budget for next year is welcome news. Last year, after working with my colleagues in Congress, the Army Corps provided initial funds for these upgrades, and these funds demonstrate continued commitment from the Trump Administration to upgrading the Soo Locks. Any failure at the locks would have a devastating ripple effect on our nation’s economy and national security. I will continue to do anything and everything possible working with my colleagues, the administration, and the Army Corps of Engineers to move the project towards groundbreaking and completion to protect our economy and our nation.”
