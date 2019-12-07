Army recruiter chases down purse snatcher, held him until police arrived

An Army recruiter took service to a new level this week when he helped stop a purse-snatcher.
His training kicked in when he confronted the suspect.
“I saw a young male running outside of the mall with a woman’s purse,” said Sgt. Kyle Boles.
Boles, an Army recruiter for the Great Lakes Recruiting Battalion in Lansing, thought it was just a prank before reality set in.
“I saw these two elderly men chasing after the young boy and an older woman yelling and screaming ‘he has my purse,’” Boles said.
Boles took off helping chase the thief down and then taking him down at the Men’s Warehouse in the mall, holding him until police arrived.
“She was incredibly thankful and grateful and obviously with the holidays coming up and grandchildren, she was super happy and appreciative that people were helping to look out for her,” Boles said.
Boles said that he knows his recruits would have done what he did.
He also hopes others can learn from him.
“I could have just avoided it and not thought anything of it and hoped that older people would have been able to chase down this 14, 15-year-old kid which probably wouldn’t happen, but I did what I thought was right,” Boles said.
The holidays are a prime time for thieves to strike.
So when you are out shopping, keep purses and wallets close to your body where you can see them.
