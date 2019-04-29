A Davison High School teacher has been arrested and was placed on leave after officials said he was caught spying on a minor at a tanning salon.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said that Jacob Emmendorfer, 42, was arrested after allegedly climbing onto a tanning bed at Tropi Tan on April 29 to reach over a divider and record a 14-year-old who was completely undressed.
“We interviewed a 14-year-old girl who told us she was lying in the tanning spa and she had all of her clothes off,” Pickell said.
Mya Kimball, 14, describes what she said she heard right before she made the shocking discovery in the tanning booth.
“I heard clunking,” Kimball said. “It was a phone. I see in the phone and it was like recording, and I was like oh my God! So, I like start panicking. I call my mom and I’m like crying what if this video is going to, how’s everybody to see me naked.”
Pickell said the girl alerted authorities who then arrested Emmendorfer.
Emmendorfer is a health and physical education teacher at Davison High School. He formerly was a football coach at New Lothrop High School.
Kimball’s parents said that him being a teacher adds insult to injury.
“The people that you least expect are the people that are doing it,” Mya’s mother, Megan Brewer said.
“Speechless. I didn’t know what to think when I heard it, and finding out it was a teacher,” Gregory Kimball, Mya’s dad said.
Brewer said its best to be aware of your surroundings at all times, she said that people needed to look around and be aware.
Kimball said something has been taken from her, and she wants justice.
“I really don’t want to tan anymore. I love tanning because it was like my stress reliever, was fun, I like to tan. But now I really don’t want to do it because everybody’s going to invade my privacy,” Kimball said.
Davison Superintendent Kevin Brown confirmed he was a teacher with the high school and that he has been placed on leave. He said that they are helping any students who might be impacted.
“We have a very well-trained staff and we have very dedicated teachers, counselors, and administrators in the district that will be there for our students,” Brown said.
It does not appear he knew the suspect.
Emmendorfer, who is married with children, was arraigned on April 30 on four counts including: child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and capturing/distributing image of unclothed person.
Officials said a computer, phone, and iPads have been seized from Emmendrofer’s home.
Emmendorfer was arraigned April 30th on multiple felony charges.
Local parents and people who frequently visit the salon are still feeling uneasy.
"I'm creeped out," Diana Rodabaugh, concerned parent said.
Rodabaugh said she's been tanning there with her teenage daughter for years and wants justice.
"We want a happy ending and that would be to see him pay for exactly what he's done," Rodabaugh said.
"This is shocking, it leaves a pit in your stomach, I think everyone in the community would have the same feeling," Pickell said.
On April 29th, the school district sent the following letter to parents:
The District learned earlier this evening that a Davison High School teacher has been arrested and is currently lodged in the Genesee County Jail. Please know your children are safe and the teacher is being placed on leave and will not be on school grounds pending further investigation.
We are shocked and saddened to learn of this information and, like you, we have many more questions than answers at this time. The District has launched an intensive investigation and is working very closely with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and Davison Township Police.
Pickell said Emmendorfer was a frequent client of Tropi Tan, especially recently.
The investigation continues.
