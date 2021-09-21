The FBI’s Detroit Division and Michigan State Police arrested a suspect on charges related to explosives placed outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan.

Agents were in Iosco County’s Whittemore late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant. About 50 personnel including special agent bomb technicians, a hazmat team, and a special evidence response team were at a home, located at 211 North Street.

The suspect’s identity will not be released until they appear before a federal judge, the FBI stated. Authorities have been working to identify and arrest the suspect since the devices were found Thursday afternoon.

"An investigation this fast-moving cannot be successful without good partnerships," the FBI Detroit Field Office stated. "The tireless efforts and seamless coordination amongst all the investigative agencies were critical to quickly identifying and arresting the subject, disrupting the threat this individual posed to the public."

The bombs were defused after officials found the devices in suspicious packages outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie.

Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Special agents, intelligence analysts, troopers, deputies, and officers from the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cheboygan Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, and ATF have been investigating the matter.