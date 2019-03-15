An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan's governor.
State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells the Lansing State Journal that a suspect was arrested Friday.
Banner declined to provide details of the theft or the suspect. How the person got onto the gated property early Thursday also was not released.
Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There also are security cameras.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved into the home with her family after taking office in January. Banner declined to say if the family was home at the time of the theft.
Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown tells The Detroit News that the state police's "expertise and quick action" were appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.