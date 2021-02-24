Over the past year, eight overdoses and 75 911 calls lead to an arrest at a Genesee County home Wednesday.
The Genesee County Sheriff arrested someone on three outstanding warrants after an investigation into activity in the home.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) was investigating prostitution and illegal drug use inside the home.
Calls made to central dispatch about the home over the past year were for reports of prostitution, drug use and other trouble, deputies said.
Neighbors made complaints about the home, asking law enforcement for help.
