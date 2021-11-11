The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a cold case from 24 years ago.
Mary Prieur, 88, was killed on Feb. 27, 1997, in Lennon. Authorities say she was brutally beaten and suffocated. Her body was discovered in a swampy, wooded area about 150 yards from her home near Lennon Road and E. M-13.
Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Michael Bur, a 41-year-old man from Lennon, was arraigned on Thursday morning on one count of felony murder, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and kidnapping.
Within the last 24 hours, Swanson said investigators developed a lead based on a scientific analysis. Burr was taken into custody at his home, which is very close to where Prieur’s murder happened, Swanson said.
Burr remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail with no bond. Swanson promised to release more details on the case on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Stay with TV5 as we continue to cover this developing story.
