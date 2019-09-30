An arrest has been made in an attempted armed robbery on the University of Michigan Flint campus.
Officials said the suspect involved in a Sept. 9 armed robbery attempt in the William S. White building parking lot was identified and brought into custody on Sept. 30.
In the incident, the victim said the suspect tried to grab things and then assaulted the victim, according to officers.
The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety would like to thank the community who provide information on the case.
