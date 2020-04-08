Michigan State Police announced the arrest of a Stanton woman after a 1-year-old was killed in Montcalm County in March.
Vayda Vasquez, 1, was found unresponsive in Douglass Township just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 2.
EMA first repsonders tried lifesaving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
An autopsy was performed, and her death was ruled a homicide, troopers said.
On Wednesday, April 8, troopers arrested a 36-year-old Stanton woman. She is charged with open murder, first degree child abuse, and felony murder.
Troopers said she is expected to be arraigned on Friday, April 10.
Vayda would have turned two this month.
