Police arrested a 42-year-old man Monday in a weekend hit-and-run crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in western Michigan.
Jason Wardell of Muskegon was found in Montcalm County, along with the car, state police said.
Wardell was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident and other crimes. Police said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Bond was set at $250,000.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.
Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61, of Newaygo were riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids, when they were hit.
Police said the car was trying to pass another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.