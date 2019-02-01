A Mid-Michigan man on the run for violating his parole was allegedly found with meth and pills during a police investigation.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post obtained information that a parole absconder was using a false name and hiding out at a local motel.
They attempted to make contact at the hotel on Jan. 25 but missed the suspect, police said.
Later that day, an off-duty MSP sergeant observed the suspect’s vehicle at a local gas station and informed the troopers.
Police responded to the scene and located 39-year-old James Paulick, of Lake, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old April Domke, of Evart. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was also in the room.
Paulick was arrested for the parole violation, according to police.
Upon further investigation and search of Paulick’s vehicle, police said they found approximately 16.4 grams of meth, along with two different kinds of pills.
After the investigation, Paulick and Domke were arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail. The Shepherd man was also arrested for a parole violation.
The Roscommon Prosecutor’s office charged Paulick with one count of delivering and manufacturing meth and one count of possession of less than 25 grams of meth. He will also face possible parole revocation for absconding.
Domke was charged with one count of possession of meth and one count of harboring a fugitive felon.
Paulick and Domke were arraigned in the 82nd District Court on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31. They are waiting further court hearings.
