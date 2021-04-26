An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting at a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex over the weekend.

The shooting happened at 3400 E. Deerfield Road at 12:49 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 and left two Central Michigan University students injured.

When deputies got to the apartment, they found a party had been happening in the area. Shortly after it started, a fight broke out and at least one person went to a vehicle and got a gun.

The person went back and started firing their weapon at or inside the apartment. Two men inside were hit by the shots.

A 23-year-old man was taken to a local emergency room in a private vehicle and is stable. A 20-year-old man was taken to the local emergency room in an ambulance. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and was listed in critical condition.

CMU identified the victims as junior Johnathan Keller and senior Tyler Bunting.

The Isabella County Sherriff’s Office issued a warrant for a male suspect from the southeastern part of Michigan. The name of the suspect won’t be released until an arrest is made.

The victims are in more stable condition and are recovering, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting incident appears to be a random event, the sheriff's office said.

The university is urging anyone who needs help coping with the recent violence to reach out to the counseling center at 989-774-3381 or emailing counsel@cmich.edu.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with cell phone video or other evidence to contact them.

You can email the sheriff, send his office a message on Facebook, submit an anonymous tip on their website or call the case detective at 989-779-3346.