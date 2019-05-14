Prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for seven people accused of defrauding a victims' counseling fund Michigan State University established in the wake of a sex abuse scandal involving a former sports doctor.
Ingham County prosecutors issued the warrants Tuesday. The individuals haven't been named.
They represent 22 felony counts for allegedly fraudulent payments of roughly $527,000 on the Healing Assistance Fund. Authorities say they also found about $52,000 in unpaid claims.
The school last year closed the fund after John Engler, its then-interim president , said nearly half of the $1.1 million distributed had gone to people trying to defraud the school. It established a similar fund earlier this year.
Larry Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.