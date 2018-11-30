Police are investigating after a suspicious situation put a Mid-Michigan school in secure mode.
Lt. Simpson from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said at about 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, officers received reports of two people with what appeared to be long guns walking near Grand Blanc East Middle School.
The school was put in secure mode while a search perimeter was set up nearby involving multiple police agencies.
A K9 unit located two males hiding in the woods about twenty minutes later.
Police said the two suspects had long guns and appeared to be hunting. They were not on school property.
After the suspects were found, Grand Blanc East Middle School was taken out of secure mode. Police say students were never in any danger.
The two males were taken into custody and are being questioned. The Department of Natural Resources is involved in the investigation.
