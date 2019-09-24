Three people were arrested in connection with an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in northern Michigan.
Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (S.A.N.E.) received information on Sept. 21 that suspects were taking drugs to Cheboygan from the Detroit area.
SANE saw the suspect’s vehicle on northbound I-75 and stopped it in Cheboygan County.
Methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, the vehicle, and other evidence was seized, and a stolen handgun was found in the pocket of the back-seat passenger.
Three suspects in the vehicle were taken to jail.
Ashanti Brian Lockett, 45, from Detroit, was arrested for 1 count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, 1 count possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of Fentanyl, 1 count possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine, felony firearm, and other charges.
Janine Louise Schmidt, 66, from Cheboygan, was arrested for 1 count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, among other charges.
A 35-year-old male, Cheboygan resident, was arrested for driving on a suspended license.
