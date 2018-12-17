A crackdown on shoplifters netted 30 suspects in two days.
The Saginaw Township Police Department, along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Carrollton Township, and Michigan State Police worked together on a shoplifter blitz on Dec. 13-14.
Law enforcement worked with store management and employees to identify and arrest people committing retail related crimes at Saginaw and Kochville Township stores.
During the two-day operation, 30 people were arrested and charged with retail-related crimes, and more than $4,500 in stolen merchandise was recovered during the arrests, according to officers.
Officers said they were also able to clear a number of outstanding arrest warrants, and arrest two groups who had recently evaded arrest after targeting local stores.
