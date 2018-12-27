A man and woman are jailed in Colorado in connection with the slaying of a 45-year-old Ohio man whose body was found near a roadside in southern Michigan.
The Monroe News reports Thursday that the 39-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested Friday in Aurora, Colorado, and face extradition back to Michigan. Police say they are from Toledo, Ohio. Their names were not released pending arraignment.
James Wappner's body was found Dec. 4 in Lenawee County's Riga Township after someone noticed something just off a highway and called authorities.
A cause of death for Wappner has not been released. Wappner was from Toledo.
Riga Township is northwest of Toledo and along the Michigan state line with Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.