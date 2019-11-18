Six people were arrested in the Dominican Republic for the murder of a former teacher from the Traverse City area.
Patricia Anton was killed in her home in the Dominican Republic last week.
The 63-year-old was found with her hands and feet bound and several items were missing from the home.
Investigators are not saying how they connected the six people to Anton’s death, but a seventh person is still being sought after.
Anton moved to the island in 2013 to teach after working at an elementary school near Traverse City.
