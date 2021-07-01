Two people have been arrested after a waste collection driver was allegedly threatened with a gun while on a route in Flint.
The Republic Services driver told Flint Police it happened on Gibson Street on Tuesday, June 29.
During a city council meeting on June 30, a representative from Republic told the council the driver was threatened with an AR-style assault weapon.
“As a result, we halted the routes yesterday as we are sure our people deserve to go home as they came to work – in one piece,” the representative told city council.
“Mr. Mayes one of our drivers was threatened with an AR style assault weapons from one of the residents. He made a report. As a result, we halted the routes yesterday as were are sure our people deserve to go home as they came to work in one piece,” Jamoni Harper said.
City councilman Eric Mays said during the meeting that hearing gunshots and shootings are typical in Flint and it's not good for anyone.
“Yea, so the residents should know if someone pulls a gun on a garbage collector you might have a delayed pick-up all across the city. I urge people don’t do that,” Mays said.
Flint Police are continuing to investigate the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.