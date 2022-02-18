A suspect of a house fire in Owosso that injured one person has been arrested and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
The Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of S. Chipman street Friday morning.
Police said the victim of the fire was taken to Hurley Hospital and is listed in critical condition. While crews were searching the home, they found another individual who was hiding in the basement, the Owosso Police Department said.
The individual was removed from the home and arrested for first-degree arson. The suspect is a resident of the home, according to police.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Owosso Police Department.
Owosso firefighters were assisted by the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department, Owosso Township Fire Department, MMR and Corunna Area Ambulance.
