Officials say a Michigan church fire appears to be arson.
The Northview Community of Christ Church in Kent County’s Plainfield Township caught fire on Monday, Nov. 12.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, but said they saw three separate fires in different parts of the church.
They also said the door was broken.
Investigators said the fire may be considered a hate crime.
Law enforcement said no one was hurt, and the damage to the church is considerable.
