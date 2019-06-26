Flint is becoming colorful as muralists put together their artistic perspective on artwork throughout the city.
“It’s very colorful. I feel like kids will see it,” said Erica Artis.
It’s quick to catch your eye.
The mural painted on the side of Cork on Saginaw located on S. Saginaw Street in downtown Flint is enormous.
“It’s great. We need some new positive energy in the city and just beautifying it,” Artis said.
When people from outside of the state think of Flint, they think of the water crisis.
Mark Swyers is from Missouri and is visiting for work. He said he wasn’t expecting this type of art.
“I like it. I think it’s great when they put in any kinda effort like that to beautify downtown,” Swyers said.
There are nearly two-dozen murals painted around the city of Flint. The goal is to have 50 murals done this year.
The murals are an effort by the Flint Public Art Project. Many think it’s bringing beauty and light to the city that has been through so much.
“The fact they’re gonna do more is great,” Swyers said.
Some said it’s a perfect step in the revitalization of the city.
“It was a ghost town here a few years ago and now it’s exciting. I see people walking here late who are probably from different areas, they seem very comfortable and it’s very exciting,” Swyers said.
