Art Van customers are trying to get what they paid for.
"To pick up a mattress that I paid for,” One Mid-Michigan Customer said. “I just want to pick it up."
"I'm here to pick up a nice recliner I purchased for my boyfriend about three weeks ago," another customer said.
The Kochville Township location was packed with people waiting for the doors to open at 2 p.m. Monday.
Many of them eager to learn the fate of the products they'd ordered.
"I paid cash and I want either that or my money back," one person said.
According to a bankruptcy attorney Peter Riebschleger, these customers, and the employees helping them, may be out of luck.
"Well for the customers it's probably bad news,” Riebschleger said “Because you won't be getting the merchandise you ordered. You can't go in and get your deposits back."
He says chapter 11 bankruptcy protection will leave many Art Van consumers high and dry.
They're not alone. Riebschleger also says Art Van employees will also feel the sting from the company's decision to file chapter 11 bankruptcy sunday night.
"They will get paid at some point for what's owed, probably it won't be the full amount,” Riebschelger said. “Working right now they're kind of working at their peril because they're under the bankruptcy court jurisdiction. So, they may or may not get paid for anything after the filing."
In the end, Riebschleger says Art Van will leave many without furniture or paychecks. A lose-lose for everyone.
"Just rotten that this stuff happens and not even a warning especially for the employees," one customer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.