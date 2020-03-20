Art Van is shutting its doors earlier than expected due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company announced in March that they were filing for bankruptcy and closing stores.
The company said COVID-19 has had negative economic impact on the company and that they will suspend all sales operations in all their stores effective immediately.
They said the company can no longer afford specific support functions at the corporate office through the originally projected termination date.
The company said they extend their sincere empathy for the extraordinary hardship this may bring on their associates and customers.
